authentication failed
Evert time I open Vivaldi - V 6.7 (3329.24)- it puts a little popup in the bottom right corner : Vivaldi . now Authentication failed
I have no idea what this means and the browser appears to be working correctly.
What is this and should I be concerned about it?
@kgash Hi, no idea.
Does it look like this?
That would be the mail client. But then again that should appear on the left by default. Unless you have panels on the right?
Please make a screenshot of this popup.
Here is a screenshot.
@kgash Hmm, no idea. Have you enabled the Mail/Calendar/RSS client and have you added any accounts or feeds to it?
If so do they appear if you disable the client in Settings?
Try clicking the notification, what happens?
Also try clicking the little gear icon in the notification, what does it say?
My guess would be an extension doing this, possibly one that requires some authentication.
The problem may be related to Mail. I had Mail enabled in Vivaldi in the past as POP. I had to change Mail servers to Yahoo (because Cox Communications quit the email business and dumped me into Yahoo Mail). I have tried , and failed, to enable after the transition to Yahoo because Vivaldi Mail setup process still thinks I use the POP protocol from Cox when I now use IMAP.
If I can find a way to delete my old Vivaldi mail profile and reinstall it with IMAP from Yahoo, this may clear up the problem. Any help there?
mib2berlin
@kgash
Hi, open Settings > Mail and use the
-icon to remove a mail account.
Cheers, mib