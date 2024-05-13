Minor update (5) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.7
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
This update includes a security fix from Chromium upstream to resolve “CVE-2024-4761”, an exploit for which exists in the wild. There are also a couple of web compatibility fixes.
ThirdGenerationAI
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
While the CVE numbers look similar CVE-2024-4671 vs. CVE-2024-4761… these two issues are seperate. Yes we are talking here about two 0-days almost back to back.
Must be a pretty nasty one given the lack of information...
https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2024-4761
Oh well, I'm still on Snapshots
ThirdGenerationAI
What prevented me from deleting the feeds was the fact that the side panel was floating.
With the side panel fixed, I can delete feeds normally.
@Pathduck, very nasty, with an almost daily security update.
@Catweazle Oh noes evil hax0rz will get me
mib2berlin
@ThirdGenerationAI
Hi, it should work with floating either, this I can reproduce.
You can report this to the bug tracker, I can confirm internally.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username. Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
ThirdGenerationAI
@mib2berlin: OK.
This version slows to a crawl and all but stagnates when clicking through job entries in LinkedIn's "Top job picks for you", despite clearing all cookies and site data and deactivating all extensions. It's not the site's server, Firefox has no problem.
Can anyone repro it?
@Ruarí said in Minor update (5) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.7:
This update includes a security fix from Chromium
Unfinished login and password input fields when logging into the router have been around for several builds (since the new design with “rounded” corners).
How to fix?
@Capushon Open chrome://flags/#customize-chrome-side-panel , set to Disabled and then restart.
@DoctorG said in Minor update (5) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.7:
chrome://flags/#customize-chrome-side-panel
It does not help...
@Capushon Oh, i misunderstood screenshot and thought you wanted the old design back.
And i do not understand cyrillian languages.
Please explain precise what is not working for you with login?
Do you mean "unfilled login fields", not prefilled by saved password/login?
@DoctorG said in Minor update (5) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.7:
Please explain precise what is not working for you with login?
mib2berlin
@Capushon
Hi, we really hit the language barrier, what do you meant with unfinished?
@mib2berlin said in Minor update (5) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.7:
what do you meant with unfinished?
Well, can you see it from the picture now?
Input fields are not displayed correctly.
-
@Capushon I see what you mean. I do not know which language setting this is. Mongolian? Serbsky? Russian? Khazak? You shoudl tell about it.
Which Operating System?
I can not reproduce your issue 6.7.3329.29 Windows 11 23H2.
-
