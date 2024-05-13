Duplicated Notification settings in System Preferences
-
WhiteNoize
I'm macOS Monterey 12.7.4.
After the last Vivaldi update (6.7.3329.27 (Stable channel) (x86_64) ), I now have duplicated notification settings in the Notifications & Focus panel in System Preferences, and I can't find a way to get rid of one:
I've turned the last one off for now, to avoid double notifications eventually, but a cleaner solution would be appreciated
-
@WhiteNoize I think I've had two entries there for a long, long time.
In my case, I have these two:
- "Vivaldi Helper (Alerts)"
- "Vivaldi Snapshot"
The latter is because I use the Snapshot version of Vivaldi.
Google Chrome has two entries, too:
- "Google Chrome"
- "Google Chrome Helper (Alerts)"
So, my guess is that for some reason, Vivaldi presents itself as two separate apps to macOS.