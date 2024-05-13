Bug: mouse4/5, forward and back buttons sometimes don't work
-
lord-chaos
Hi there,
an old bug has resurfaced with the introduction of work groups. Back and forward side mouse buttons sometimes don't work when I open the browser.
- I open the browser
- I select one of two users
- I can't use the side buttons to go back and forwards
If I select another work group it's working again. If I switch to the other user, it's working for the other user but not the first user.
Does anyone have the same issue / a solution?
Old bug:
https://www.ghacks.net/2022/01/12/vivaldi-browser-back-button-issue/
and
https://old.reddit.com/r/vivaldibrowser/comments/s1nv20/the_back_button_becomes_disabled_if_i_open_a_link/
-
@lord-chaos I have noticed that page content - particularly javascript - can interfere with how the navigator buttons operate.. On some pages, they will act like a regular click and open whatever link happens to be under the mouse; on others they will be ignored completely.