Hi all,

On each report add: Vivaldi Version: |

Since when happens: |

OS / Version / DE |

See above

Since when? I don't know.

See above: Linux and Win10

Unfortunately there are no crash reports in .../pending, the tar command as shown on the upper page would make an empty tar file. I have a crash report in "completed", will that help?

Additional information:

I created a new user, logged on, startet Vivaldi, activated the Bookmark Bar, I created some bookmark folders and bookmarks inside, I narrowed the window to let the double arrow and "More bookmarks" appear, clicked on the two arrows to pop up the "More bookmarks" menu, moved the mouse cursor onto the bookmark folders in the Bookmarks Bar and Vivaldi didn't crash.

I set up the syncronization and synced (only) my bookmarks. So, at this point I have a fresh user with a fresh profile but with all my bookmarks, which appeared correctly in the Bookmarks bar. I repeated the process, clicked on the >>, moved the cursor onto the bookmark folders in the Bookmarks Bar, boom, crash. So there might be something special with my bookmarks.

Bug number

VB-106510