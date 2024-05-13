Crash when opening "More bookmarks" and moving the mouse cursor
6.7.3329.27 (Stable channel) stable (64-Bit)
Situation: Visible Bookmark Bar (German: "Lesezeichenleiste") with lots of bookmarks and folders, Vivaldi's window is so small that the double arrow >> (More bookmarks / Weitere Lesezeichen) is visible.
You can crash Vivaldi both on Linux and Windows following these steps:
- Click on >> to open the menu "More bookmarks"
- Move mouse cursor onto a folder on the Bookmarks Bar
Before the hover text "Show folder contents" ("Ordnerinhalte anzeigen") appears, Vivaldi will crash with a core dump.
Because it happens both on Linux (Ubuntu 22.04.4 LTS) and Windows (10 pro) I guess it is a general problem and not OS specific.
Hi,
Not happening here on W11
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
Try first Point 3, Another Profile
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
@drkhgdrn
Hi, no crash here on Opensuse Linux.
Some user report crash when using menus in Vivaldi but they have 800+ tabs open.
If you have a crash log file you can report it to the Vivaldi bug tracker, these logs are always helpful for the developer.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/reporting-crashes-on-linux/
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username. Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
Hi all,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
See above
Since when? I don't know.
See above: Linux and Win10
Unfortunately there are no crash reports in .../pending, the tar command as shown on the upper page would make an empty tar file. I have a crash report in "completed", will that help?
Additional information:
I created a new user, logged on, startet Vivaldi, activated the Bookmark Bar, I created some bookmark folders and bookmarks inside, I narrowed the window to let the double arrow and "More bookmarks" appear, clicked on the two arrows to pop up the "More bookmarks" menu, moved the mouse cursor onto the bookmark folders in the Bookmarks Bar and Vivaldi didn't crash.
I set up the syncronization and synced (only) my bookmarks. So, at this point I have a fresh user with a fresh profile but with all my bookmarks, which appeared correctly in the Bookmarks bar. I repeated the process, clicked on the >>, moved the cursor onto the bookmark folders in the Bookmarks Bar, boom, crash. So there might be something special with my bookmarks.
Bug number
VB-106510
@drkhgdrn
Thanks, I cant confirm the report but will add some tags for the developer.
You can attach one or two .dmp files in reply of the confirmation mail, they are automatically added to the report.
I have to check the help page if the information is still correct.
Cheers, mib
Some minutes later, may be I've found something interresting:
The last folder in the Bookmarks Bar was "Mobile Lesezeichen" (Vivaldi set to German, might be "Mobile Bookmarks" in English). I added a new bookmark in my Android Vivaldi some days ago, and this Mobile folder was the last one in the Bookmarks bar.
I tried to move it to the left, but I couldn't. I deleted the bookmark in this Mobile folder. I couldn't delete the (now empty) "Mobile Lesezeichen" folder. There has to be something special about this Mobile folder. So, I restarted Vivaldi. The "Mobile Lesezeichen" was gone.
I repeated the process above: narrowed the Vivaldi window, the >> appeared, I opened the "More bookmarks" menu, moved the mouse cursor onto the other folders in the Bookmarks Bar, and, ta-da, no crash.
May be someone can reprocuce the bug now if he/she uses mobile bookmarks with a mobile vivaldi.
mib2berlin
@drkhgdrn
I will try to reproduce it later today.
Which sorting is enabled, right click on the bar show "Sort"?
If the mobile bookmark folder is empty it disappear on the desktop.
No idea for what this feature is.
-
@mib2berlin said in Crash when opening "More bookmarks" and moving the mouse cursor:
Which sorting is enabled, right click on the bar show "Sort"?
Manuell / Manually
-
@drkhgdrn
I can reproduce this, strange bug.
Did you add the dump files?
I have now my own.
-
@mib2berlin said in Crash when opening "More bookmarks" and moving the mouse cursor:
@drkhgdrn
I can reproduce this, strange bug.
This is fine.
Did you add the dump files?
Yes.
Thanks for guiding me through all this.