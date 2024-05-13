hundreds of log error entries!?
what kind of error is this??
warn [Mail - addToFlaggingQueue] Not queueing flag update request with no searchListIds
nobody?? thats not normal
mib2berlin
@schreck
Hi, I guess nobody knows what this error meant.
Which mail provider is this?
If all work fine this is just noise, you can disable/change the log level.
Open Vivaldi settings, type "biscuit" in the search field.
Some hidden settings appear and you can change log levels to Error or disable it.
Cheers, mib