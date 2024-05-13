"Startup with" feature won't work
I can't keep "last session" selected under the "startup with" menu. I can select it, but if I go to any other part of the settings, when I come back, the option "specific pages" is always selected. Really painful to lose all my tabs every time I restart Vivaldi.
Vivaldi 6.7.3329.27 (Stable channel) (arm64) Revision 2bc631ece7a502a3603cad789b1673bbb8b68bfa OS macOS Version 14.4.1 (Build 23E224) JavaScript V8 12.4.254.15
It's also kinda weird that I have a different profile setup for work stuff on the same machine and that profile works like a charm.
OakdaleFTL
@gaizka You do know that the settings for each profile are independent?
I compared the settings of the two profiles and I noticed the "enable workspaces" option was disabled on my main profile (I'd swear it was enabled before though). I enabled it but I'm still experiencing the issue. The rest of the settings are the same except for the theme. I switched themes and set the same as the one in the work profile, but still no luck.
OakdaleFTL
@gaizka IIRC, enabling workspaces requires Start Up With Last Session...
Could that be the problem?
I don't think so. Right now workspaces is enabled and the behaviour is exactly the same: I select "last session", then go to Sync (for example) and when I go back to General, the "specific page" is selected (with a page that I've never set, by the way.)
OakdaleFTL
@gaizka Okay. I'm flummoxed.
Anyone else have any ideas?
Thanks anyway, @OakdaleFTL!