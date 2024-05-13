Some Problems Need Priority
I will let all the good beside and focus on the bad, things need to be improve.
To be clear, I only use 3 filters for adblock that not gonna over 50.000 rules.
Sync are not reliable. As I checked out, sync works as it should be but the problem is the browser not download sync datas until restart. Sync are mismatched, my open tabs doesn't show on desktop but it's showing the tabs I closed days ago.
Performance drop over time, easy to see by scrolling lags. Cause video playback lag spikes.
Can we do something similar to Adguard? Where they're split all the filters to bypass 50.000 rules limits. No, I'm not gonna using more than 50.000 rules but sometimes more are better.
Send tabs to other devices are not works.
Sometimes crash when tap on speedial.
Dark mode need to be improve.
Zoom on some website are mess, huggingface.co for example.
Please focus on the basis first, thanks.
