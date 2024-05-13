no full screen
-
the Full-screen mode doesn't work anymore. The tab and title bars remain fixed when I scroll.
The Android version of Vivaldi doesn't have a full screen option.
Vivopad2pro had this problem before. Lenovo y700 2023 uses zui15 (Android 13), and this problem still exists. Turn off the accessibility features of other applications and slide to full screen to return to normal。
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/86007/no-full-screen/2?_=1715595785703
I have reported this problem, but it has not been solved. The software version is 6.7
Some other browsers, such as via browser, do not have this problem。
-
@svivaldi
Hi, do you report this to the Vivaldi bug tracker?
I remember some user report this in the forum but this is not a bug report.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2柏林
I submitted it after the last feedback, but unfortunately it has not been repaired
-
@svivaldi
Do you have the bug number with VAB-123456?
Now I understand "full screen", the bars are not go away.
I can reproduce this with accessibility ON.
There was other reports about cropping full screen videos with accessibility ON.
You can make a new report and I can confirm it internally, maybe the developers was not aware about the accessibility setting.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username. Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin VAB-9250，I have submitted。Because there was an error VAB-9249 language issue, I resubmitted another VAB-9250。This question has been submitted before,VAB-7912
-
@svivaldi
Hi, your both new reports and the old one are marked as duplicate of VAB-7345 and this is confirmed.
I add a comment for the developer hinting accessibility setting.
Cheers, mib