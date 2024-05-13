the Full-screen mode doesn't work anymore. The tab and title bars remain fixed when I scroll.

The Android version of Vivaldi doesn't have a full screen option.

Vivopad2pro had this problem before. Lenovo y700 2023 uses zui15 (Android 13), and this problem still exists. Turn off the accessibility features of other applications and slide to full screen to return to normal。

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/86007/no-full-screen/2?_=1715595785703

I have reported this problem, but it has not been solved. The software version is 6.7

Some other browsers, such as via browser, do not have this problem。