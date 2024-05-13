@Veddu said in Why is prefetching only available on WI-fi?:

Since Vivaldi on iOS is built upon chrome

I've asked about that because I'm not sure Vivaldi is based on Chrome/ium on iOS but on WebKit.

Maybe the Chromium version for iOS based on Webkit is the one used by Vivaldi.

Depending on this, would be more or less difficult to implement it.

UE forced Apple to open to other Browser Engines, IDK what Vivaldi will do, since WebKit will work on all Apple Devices either on UE as on the rest of the world.

By the pic, there's no mention about WebKit or Chrome/ium engine.