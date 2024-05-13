Why is prefetching only available on WI-fi?
I can feel that websites loads faster when i’m on wifi, probably because prefetching is enabled by default on wifi. However I want the ability to have it when on cellular data too.
Chrome have the ability under ’bandwidth’ setting to choose to wether use it on wifi only or on both. Since Vivaldi on iOS is built upon chrome it shouldn’t be a huge effort to include that setting.
Hi,
Would you check on Vivaldi for iOS,
About and what's the given information.
Add an ScreenShot too.
vivaldi://version
May work too
Vivaldi doesn’t have the ’bandwidth’ setting. See attached images for comparison with chrome. Vivaldi version 6.7.3335.57
What information is on the About Vivaldi?
@Veddu said in Why is prefetching only available on WI-fi?:
Since Vivaldi on iOS is built upon chrome
I've asked about that because I'm not sure Vivaldi is based on Chrome/ium on iOS but on WebKit.
Maybe the Chromium version for iOS based on Webkit is the one used by Vivaldi.
Depending on this, would be more or less difficult to implement it.
UE forced Apple to open to other Browser Engines, IDK what Vivaldi will do, since WebKit will work on all Apple Devices either on UE as on the rest of the world.
By the pic, there's no mention about WebKit or Chrome/ium engine.
Veddu Ambassador
Chrome on iOS is till based on webkit and so is Vivaldi. Neither of them have confirmed that they have changed the browser engine as far as i’m concerned . And checking it on https://whatmyuseragent.com/
And https://www.whatismybrowser.com/
Chrome and Vivaldi reports the engine as ”webkit” on iOS, wheras on android it reports as Blink.