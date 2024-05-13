Customize toolbar
Vivaldi 6.7.3329.27 (Stable channel) (64-Bit)
Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.3527)
JavaScript V8 12.4.254
Hello,
I want to customize the toolbar on the left side and rearrange the icons. When I press the Ctrl key and drag the icon to any other position with the mouse,
the icon can be dragged, but it does not stay there (crossed out line!)
What am I doing wrong?
Thank you
@EWallner Hover a button icon
Edit → Customize Toolbar
The editor popup appears in middle of window
on the panel bar at left drag button to the position you like (no need for Ctrl key)
Confirm with "Done" button after all is as you need
Thank you, it has now worked!
I wanted to move the icon inside the customization window instead of putting it in the bar.