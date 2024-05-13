Solved New Tab outside of Tab Group
Is there a way to open a New Tab outside of the active Tab Group? If my active Tab ist inside a Tab Group, I don't seem to be able to open a New Tab outside of the Tab Group. Do I miss something?
I use the compact design, but your Post, Zalex108, let me solve the problem. "Open new tabs in the current group" wasn't activated, so I tried activating and deactivating it, which solved the problem. Now new tabs get opened outside of the tab group. Thank you!
@17dieWurst What do you have selected in Settings, Tabs, New Tab Position?
For me, clicking the New Tab button opens a start page outside of the active tab stack.
As last Tab.
If by button
- Outside
- Inside
@17dieWurst Tip: To mark a thread as resolved (to save time for others):
- Edit the first post
- Open the dropdown on the Submit button and click the radio button saying Ask As Question
- Submit the post again
- Select the three dot vertical menu of the post that resolves the question
- Select the checkmark saying Mark This Post As The Correct Answer
I'm not allowed to do that. I get an alert saying I'm only allowed that for 1h after posting...
@17dieWurst An anti-spam measure. You should now be able to edit posts sooner.
The moderator has done it for you meanwhile.