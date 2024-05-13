How to enable 2 factor authentication for email
Please tell me how to enable 2 factor authentication for my vivaldi email account.
@krv1 For Vivaldi Webmail see https://help.vivaldi.com/services/account/two-factor-authentication/
@TbGbe Ok thanks. From what I see in that link, there is no 2FA for mail but I can generate a special passcode in my vivaldi account. Is that correct?
@krv1 said in How to enable 2 factor authentication for email:
there is no 2FA for mail
Well, not exclusively for Webmail - if that is what you mean.
preprosto in hitro se to naredi v nastavitvah maila.
