I'm currently sitting on the terrace, by candlelight, enjoying my highly appreciated Vivaldi. It's been a long time since I've been here.
ingolftopf
In Germany, the birds are already starting to chirp.
And the tower clock strikes a quarter past.
@ingolftopf Whoa, you are a early morning bird.
RiveDroite Ambassador
It's 05h15 here and I hear the birds chirping too!
Have a great day everyone!
edwardp Ambassador
Do birds fly south for the winter anymore? For at least the past few winters, birds have been around here, all year.
RiveDroite Ambassador
@edwardp the geese definitely leave here for the winter.