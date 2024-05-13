Solved Remove small gap between navigation bar and bookmark bar
ToniSchumacher
Hey,
there is a border/gap above my bookmark bar and for some reason it's really annoying me to an unreasonable degree. Idk why it is such a big deal for me. At first I didn't notice it but now I can't unsee it and I can't use vivaldi without constantly starring at it.
So is there a way to remove that gap? I provided a screenshot.
Thanks in advance and have a great sunday everyone.
@ToniSchumacher Hi - some simple CSS should do it:
.mainbar { border: none; }
How to: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10549/modding-vivaldi
I don't know how many times this has come up... lots. But couldn't find any recent posts while searching.
ToniSchumacher
@Pathduck
Thank you so much. That worked perfectly.
I did use the search function and couldn't find anything. i thought it was weird because I knew I can't be the only one that was bothered by this. Anyway thanks again.
