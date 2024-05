Hi!

Since a couple of days/weeks, standard MacOS shortcuts (like Cmd-Q for quitting and Cmd-P) stops working in Vivaldi. If I quite and restart, they work again for a while.

It seems like they stop working when I've switched to another app and don't return to Vivaldi for at least a couple of minutes or longer.

I'm on 6.7.3329.27 (Stable channel) (arm64) .

Anyone with any ideas? Bug or something else?

/Anders