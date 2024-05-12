Built-in Ad Blocker and Privacy
-
Hi, I am a new user here and I have been using Brave for 2 years now... Then I found Vivaldi some days ago and I couldn't resist. I think that in terms of customisation Vivaldi is the best browser but there are two things that I would like it to improve:
1-Built-in Ad Blocker, which is worse than Brave unfortunately and doesn't block all popups.
2-It's not as private and secure as Brave (I know the closed-source UI history) but still better than most of the other mainstream browsers.
I am using both Vivaldi and Brave at the moment for different purposes but if Vivaldi improves these aspects It will have the edge for sure. Keep doing the amazing work that you are doing because your product is great and has huge potential.
-
@Thel117 You are fully right regarding the ad-blocker on Vivaldi : it is worst and worst! I can even not use Youtube anymore as Vivaldi is unable to block ads on it... The best deal is to turn off Vivaldi adblocker and to download the very efficient ad-on uBlock Origin : then, all ads disappear even on Youtube, but only on a laptop. You cannot put uBlock Origin on Vivaldi on your smartphone unfortunately. But instead of using Brave, try Epic! Epic is based on Chromium too, has basic features in comparison with Vivaldi BUT it has the BEST adblock, TOTAL privacy and also a FREE excellent VPN which allows you to watch loads of videos usually blocked for territory BUSINESS purposes... And Epic also works on smartphones and can be found in the Google Play Store... So, use both Vivaldi with uBlock Origin on Windows and Epic on both Windows and Android... The perfect clever match!
-
barbudo2005
Said:
it is worst and worst! I can even not use Youtube anymore as Vivaldi is unable to block ads on it...
Please do not talk without being well informed.
Look this post:
https://www.reddit.com/r/uBlockOrigin/comments/1atwzem/youtube_detection_ads_breakages_2024_02_18_ubo/
-
@omxy Thank you for your response! I will try it for sure!
-
ugurozturk
Adblock is actually fantastic, scoring 91 out of 100, even on the iPhone.
-
@omxy, first of all. the Vivaldi blocker is as good as the filterlist which you use. But YT is a special case, it is in constant development, almost daily, to be able to detect and block adblockers, mainly uBO, where Gorehill is also working overtime to avoid being discovered by the YT bot.
But this will soon come to an end, when Google no longer allows it in its Chrome Store, where it will then only offer light decaffeinated adblockers. Therefore, the Vivaldi blocker will be the only one there will be.
Personally, it doesn't bother me to see ads on the YT page, but it does bother me to see them in the videos and these are quite simple to avoid, either by using an ad skipper, which don't block the ads, but it skips them, or with a small script which opens the video embedded in a new tab if you click in the video in the list or in a YT link. I do both with userscripts in the Violentmonkey extension. This way I can watch YT videos without ads or nags and also without trackers with the Vivaldi trackerblocker.
The Epic browser is certainly very private, but I don't like it, not because it is very simple, but it's a no go for me, because of the lack to be able to use a search engine to my like. Epc only offers Yahoo search and a paid Epic search, not possible to add another. The free VPN, well, first of all, it isn't, but an proxie, as almost any browser VPN. In Vivaldi, to skip country restrictions, you can use the CyberGhost extension, which is free, no logs or ads, no bandwith limit and does weel its work.
As alternative to Epic is better the Mullvad browser, if you want a strong privacy browser, which is way better than Epic, also include a VPN but a paid one as option (Mullvad is a VPN company, with which they create their income, the browser is actually a free add-on of this VPN). The browser is like TOR, but for the normal internet.