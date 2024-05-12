@omxy, first of all. the Vivaldi blocker is as good as the filterlist which you use. But YT is a special case, it is in constant development, almost daily, to be able to detect and block adblockers, mainly uBO, where Gorehill is also working overtime to avoid being discovered by the YT bot.

But this will soon come to an end, when Google no longer allows it in its Chrome Store, where it will then only offer light decaffeinated adblockers. Therefore, the Vivaldi blocker will be the only one there will be.

Personally, it doesn't bother me to see ads on the YT page, but it does bother me to see them in the videos and these are quite simple to avoid, either by using an ad skipper, which don't block the ads, but it skips them, or with a small script which opens the video embedded in a new tab if you click in the video in the list or in a YT link. I do both with userscripts in the Violentmonkey extension. This way I can watch YT videos without ads or nags and also without trackers with the Vivaldi trackerblocker.

The Epic browser is certainly very private, but I don't like it, not because it is very simple, but it's a no go for me, because of the lack to be able to use a search engine to my like. Epc only offers Yahoo search and a paid Epic search, not possible to add another. The free VPN, well, first of all, it isn't, but an proxie, as almost any browser VPN. In Vivaldi, to skip country restrictions, you can use the CyberGhost extension, which is free, no logs or ads, no bandwith limit and does weel its work.

As alternative to Epic is better the Mullvad browser, if you want a strong privacy browser, which is way better than Epic, also include a VPN but a paid one as option (Mullvad is a VPN company, with which they create their income, the browser is actually a free add-on of this VPN). The browser is like TOR, but for the normal internet.