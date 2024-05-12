Reset Pop-out-Video
-
TimExcellent
Hi, I have a problem where the pop out video window is not visible (maybe it is off screen some where).
I am not able to fix this and I dont really want to have reinstall the browser and lose all my windows and tabs.
Is there somewhere in the browser I can reset this window or feature or config?
-
@TimExcellent Focus PiP window with Alt+Tab
Hit Alt+Space to get window context menu
Select "Move" with Cursor↓
Move PiP with Cursor← until you see it
Hit Return to exit movement
-
@TimExcellent Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Some useful links for you:
- Troubleshooting issues
- Snapshot vs Stable browser
- Vivaldi Features
- How To
- Vivaldi Tips
- Tutorials
- Vivaldi Help
- Using the Forum Search
- Local Forums in your language
- Common Security-Related Questions
- Help on Feature Requests
- Modding Vivaldi
- Help on Vivaldi Mail (mail client for use with calendars, feeds, mails)
- Help on Vivaldi Calendar (the part of Vivaldi Mail client)
- User Reputation to use Vivaldi mail account
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
TimExcellent
@DoctorG Thanks Doctor I was about to say "but its not the browser itself...", but actually I realise now, I hit Alt+Tab to select the off screen popped out video window then followed your steps. Thanks, worked!