How to add current page to speed dial?
When I'm viewing a page, how do I add it to the speed dial? I can hit the "plus" sign on the speed dial page, but then I have to add the info manually. Isn't there someway to just auto add the active page?
I found it. Cumbersome, but do-able. This should be 1-click.
Click above
Unfortunately, that video is "skewed" for me. Like if it's PAL, and I have NTSC.
It's a video hosted on YouTube.
Vertical like Shorts.
If you can view Shorts, you can view this.
You can use Invidious instead though.
Yup. I understand. YT is where that happens. It happens from time to time with various videos. Not sure why. I've tried it with different browsers. It's some kind of sync problem that occasionally rears its ugly head.
I'll check out Invidious. Never heard of that one.
@ArtieD2 said in How to add current page to speed dial?:
It's some kind of sync problem that occasionally rears its ugly head.
Try enabling:
chrome://flags/#ignore-gpu-blocklist
Where do you find that option?
Or, do you just put that in the address bar?
That popped up a menu. Do I want that "enabled" or "disabled?"
@ArtieD2 said in How to add current page to speed dial?:
that in the address bar
+
Enter
@ArtieD2 said in How to add current page to speed dial?:
That popped up a menu. Do I want that "enabled" or "disabled?"
@Zalex108 said in How to add current page to speed dial?:
@ArtieD2 said in How to add current page to speed dial?:
It's some kind of sync problem that occasionally rears its ugly head.
Try enabling:
chrome://flags/#ignore-gpu-blocklist
@Zalex108
I was working against myself. I was viewing this topic on my laptop. Went back to my phone. All is good, video plays fine.
Thanks Zalex.
That Flag and others, works fine on many devices, they would be deprecated at some point so needs to be checked on each update.