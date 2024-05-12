I was really happy, I started to become quite efficient because I had assigned a hot key to create a new workspace.

When you press it, a dialog pops up - you type in the workspace name... check the checkbox and the tabs are moved into that workspace.

but, to my horror... the checkbox has now disappeared.. I don't know what's going on.

I have to now move tabs to a new workspace in a more clumsy manner, select... move tab... and then work through 3 or 4 menus, and then type in the name of the new workspace.

How do I get that checkbox back?

maybe I'm doing something wrong but I can't figure it out.

it's annoying because I'm often creating (and later deleting) workspaces and moving tabs from one workspace into a new workspace I create using that dialog.

navigating menus is just clumsy in comparison.