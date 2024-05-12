Checkbox on Create Workspace dialog DISAPPEARED!
I was really happy, I started to become quite efficient because I had assigned a hot key to create a new workspace.
When you press it, a dialog pops up - you type in the workspace name... check the checkbox and the tabs are moved into that workspace.
but, to my horror... the checkbox has now disappeared.. I don't know what's going on.
I have to now move tabs to a new workspace in a more clumsy manner, select... move tab... and then work through 3 or 4 menus, and then type in the name of the new workspace.
How do I get that checkbox back?
maybe I'm doing something wrong but I can't figure it out.
it's annoying because I'm often creating (and later deleting) workspaces and moving tabs from one workspace into a new workspace I create using that dialog.
navigating menus is just clumsy in comparison.
Hi,
I don't understand what's that checkbox, Top Menu?
Add pics,
Even if missing, about where should it be.
Check this
"Customize"
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/edit-toolbars/#:~:text=for the action.-,Customize,-toolbars
@dalinar doesit appear with F2 → Create new workspace?
I set Ctrl+Alt+Shift+F1 as Create new workpace and in the popup the checkbox is visible.
@dalinar said in Checkbox on Create Workspace dialog DISAPPEARED!:
a dialog pops up - you type in the workspace name... check the checkbox and the tabs are moved into that workspace.
but, to my horror... the checkbox has now disappeared..
Screesshot please.
Had you made any CSS or other Modifications on Vivaldi UI?
I figured it out...
it's still there.. but it only works when the dialog is opened in the "current workspace"
any chance it can be added when the Create Workspace Dialog is opened in any workspace?
@dalinar Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
mib2berlin
@dalinar
Hi, does this meant you select tabs and then change to another workspace and then open the dialogue?
@mib2berlin Do not select any tab to add, switch in tab bar from "Arbeitsbereiche" (current window) to your existing "Arbeitsbereich", the hit F2 → Neuen Arbeitsbereich erstellen; then the checkbox missing.
If you are at "Arbeitsbereiche" and hit F2 → Neuen Arbeitsbereich erstellen then you get the checkbox.
When you select a tab with Ctrl+Klick and hit F2 to create new Arbeitsbereich you get the checkbox.
Irritating UI, as this does not happen in "Arbeitsbereiche" (current Window).
Or what do you think about this?
@mib2berlin first I define the keyboard shortcut in Workspace: Create Workspace to alt-ins
then when I select tabs in the top workspace, press alt-ins, it gives me the checkbox and i can move the tabs to the new workspace
if I use any other workspace, select the tabs, press alt-ins... there will be no checkbox in the create workspace dialog
-
@DoctorG VB-106502
From a point of unexperienced user, the missing of checkbox is confusing.
I assumed it was done on purpose, however.. I would like to be able to move tabs in this fashion from any workspace to a new workspace.
it is common for people to come across something in a google search or something they do and open a bunch of tabs, that would make more sense to be moved to another workspace.
@dalinar Thanks, i set bug to confirmed now.