So i woke up this morning,started my laptop, one of the first things i do is open vivaldi because i have all my workspaces which is the main reason I use vivaldi.

but, vivaldi can't connect to any web page. I don't have an internet issue,I'm writing this post using brave. nothing opens not even google search. private window works.

I rely on vivaldi workspaces, i have my main workspace with all the github repositories I use, our issue tracker and more. So today I don't have my workspaces and I need to use brave until I solve this issue.

the only thing that works is vivaldi://about

Vivaldi 6.7.3329.24 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)

Revision d4410a3fae50d95430d6ef72fe7b356214423a78

OS Linux

JavaScript V8 12.4.254.15

User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/124.0.0.0 Safari/537.36

Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --new-window --flag-switches-begin --enable-features=WebContentsForceDark:inversion_method/cielab_based/image_behavior/none/foreground_lightness_threshold/150/background_lightness_threshold/205 --flag-switches-end --desktop-startup-id=gnome-shell/Vivaldi/3929-0-shin-opensuse_TIME53646 --save-page-as-mhtml

Executable Path /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi

Profile Path /home/shalom/.config/vivaldi/Default

Variations Seed Type Null

Active Variations 7beeeebd-70ea8f25

f38ef081-ca7d8d80