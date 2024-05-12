suddenly vivaldi can't open any web page
So i woke up this morning,started my laptop, one of the first things i do is open vivaldi because i have all my workspaces which is the main reason I use vivaldi.
but, vivaldi can't connect to any web page. I don't have an internet issue,I'm writing this post using brave. nothing opens not even google search. private window works.
I rely on vivaldi workspaces, i have my main workspace with all the github repositories I use, our issue tracker and more. So today I don't have my workspaces and I need to use brave until I solve this issue.
the only thing that works is vivaldi://about
Vivaldi 6.7.3329.24 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Revision d4410a3fae50d95430d6ef72fe7b356214423a78
OS Linux
JavaScript V8 12.4.254.15
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/124.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --new-window --flag-switches-begin --enable-features=WebContentsForceDark:inversion_method/cielab_based/image_behavior/none/foreground_lightness_threshold/150/background_lightness_threshold/205 --flag-switches-end --desktop-startup-id=gnome-shell/Vivaldi/3929-0-shin-opensuse_TIME53646 --save-page-as-mhtml
Executable Path /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi
Profile Path /home/shalom/.config/vivaldi/Default
Variations Seed Type Null
Active Variations 7beeeebd-70ea8f25
f38ef081-ca7d8d80
mib2berlin
@shalom938
Hi, private window does not use extensions, maybe one was updated and block Vivaldi.
Start Vivaldi from a terminal with the command line switch
--disable-extensions
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin said in suddenly vivaldi can't open any web page:
--disable-extensions
@mib2berlin Thank you,
I did and it work. so how do i know which extension caused it?
this is some log lines
[13516:13574:0512/114935.238056:ERROR:login_database.cc(998)] Password decryption failed, encryption_result is 2
[13516:13516:0512/114937.967139:ERROR:CONSOLE(242)] "<webview>: Script cannot be injected into content until the page has loaded.", source: extensions::webView (242)
[13557:13557:0512/114938.184926:ERROR:gl_surface_presentation_helper.cc(260)] GetVSyncParametersIfAvailable() failed for 3 times!
[13516:13537:0512/115005.233000:ERROR:login_database.cc(998)] Password decryption failed, encryption_result is 2
also when i start vivaldi i see that for about 30 seconds
@shalom938 said in suddenly vivaldi can't open any web page:
ERROR:login_database.cc(998)]
Is a bit strange but is not relevant here, I think.
Depends on how many extensions you have I use the 50% trick.
Disable all extensions, restart Vivaldi.
If this work enable 50% of you extensions, restart.
If this work one oh the other 50% is the culprit, and so forth.
It is a bit harder if disabling does not work then you have to remove extensions, first 50% and so forth.
@shalom938 Which DE is this?
@mib2berlin
the DE is gnome
it was uBlock Origin, i disabled it and vivaldi works now.
I wonder why? maybe I should report it to uBlock Origin.
Thank you!
@shalom938
Really?
Many user here use uBlock, me too, no issues.
Did you try to enable uBlock again?
Nobody knows why but sometimes disable restart enable an extension "fix" issues with extensions.
@mib2berlin
I removed uBlock origin and reinstalled and now it works
@shalom938
Strange but I am glad it work for you.
Have a nice day, mib
@mib2berlin
Thank you.
Have a nice day too