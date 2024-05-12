session not reopening on restart.
i just updated a little bit ago and now every time i reopen vivaldi none of my tabs reopen from the previous session. in addition to that every time i open it my window size isn't where i left it for whatever reason.
currently i'm running linux nobara 39 kde in wayland
vivaldi version 6.7.3329.27 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Hi,
Check this
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94703/guide-recover-sessions-workspaces-after-upgrade
Linux users reports they don't have that Folder,
Maybe it's placed somewhere else.