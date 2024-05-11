Broken browser window since 6.7
I have learned about UI atrocities in 6.7 not via menus, but with the whole UI going bust on Windows 10. There was no address bar, menu bar, title bar, tab bar, notification/bottom bar, basic system icons... NOTHING. I managed to reenable most components, but they still seem not right. Let's see below - without explicit menu bar there is no Vivaldi icon, no system icons like for closing or minimizing as well...
Enabling menu brings the V icon, but all the other are still nowhere to be seen.
I survived for several weeks with this, but how much longer... What the heck is going on??? \Jackie Chan meme\
@szczurnik
Hi, to my knowledge you are the first user report this since 6.7 was published.
First I would test a guest profile, you can reach it from the account icon next to the search field.
If this work an extension does not work correctly after the update, Chrome extensions can cause really strange issues in Vivaldi.
If not it is maybe a driver/GPU/Vivaldi issue.
Disable hardware acceleration in Settings > Webpages > Restart.
Please, always add your Vivaldi and OS version.
Cheers, mib
Guest profile is OK, other Windows instances (10 and 11 laptops) are OK.
Disabled Acceleration - nothing, disabled extensions one by one with restarts - no change on either of them. Current version 6.7.3329.27 (no idea which was the first with the problem), system 22H2 19045.4291
Edit: these UI changes look to me like a return to Windows 3.11 (the same lettering and spacing in menus), so I thought that a recent change accidentally triggered an absurd legacy mode making Vivaldi use 30 year old libs, which would be reverted with yet another update, but after reading the forum it seems to be connected to "a modern UI" instead.
@szczurnik
I worked with 3.11, this was looking a bit different.
The menus are the new Chromium design.
There is a new setting in vivaldi://settings/appearance/
Compact Layout
Enable it and you get the old menus back.
Oh, and marking this one as well - neither Compact Layout nor supposedly associated flags have affected window design, so I'm still waiting for diagnosis and workaround/fix.
@szczurnik
Hm, if it work in the guest profile it is something in you user profile does this.
Worst case would be a broken profile but I bet it is an extension.
Sometimes disable extensions in not enough or they interact to cause this.
You can edit the Vivaldi desktop shortcut to block all extensions at start to test this.
@mib2berlin checked. I have removed few disabled extensions, nothing. I have added that option and restarted, nothing. BUT if I start another window, it is OK. Only the first browser window is affected.
Maybe I could diff configuration between this profile and another from a different machine, only if I knew which files would be worth checking this way.
Edit: I have checked "Use Native Window" option, it gets system icons back, but is ugly... reverting.
@szczurnik
Hm, I fear your user profile is broken if Guest work and the extensions are not involved.
I'm a little confused as to why the second window works.
To be honest, I would start from scratch.
If you use sync it take a few minutes to get a working Vivaldi back, depends on your workflow.
Many things are not synced, workspaces for example.
You can test this with rename your profile folder "Default" to "Default_bak" or something.
Vivaldi create a new clean profile at next start to test.
You can delete the new profile and rename back the other at any time.
To repair such a broken profile can take hours and hours and I would never trust such a profile anymore.
Please wait a bit if other users have a better solution or an idea why the second window work.
The path to the profile is published in File > Help > About
Cheers, mib
This is a known issue when the user accidentally activates "Toggle UI" (Ctrl+F11) and then turns the tab bar on again.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/97350/v6-7-ctrl-f11-mode-missing-vivaldi-menu-and-window-controls-button
Solution is simply to hit Ctrl+F11 again. And not to hit Ctrl+F11 by accident. Then remove the shortcut from Keyboard settings so it won't happen again.
Then the user should read about Vivaldi's flexible UI:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/hide-browser-windows-user-interface/
@Pathduck
Really, I would never have thought of that, something new every day.
@mib2berlin I just remembered the earlier topic
Another clue was the user writing:
"There was no address bar, menu bar, title bar, tab bar, notification/bottom bar, basic system icons..."
They really should remove the default hotkey for Ctrl+F11, too many users are hitting it by accident and are then lost in confusion. It's been an issue for years.
-
Fix confirmed, window looks and works as expected. I have to think a bit about removal of shortcut, though Ctrl+F11 is not one-upping F11 in anything, so it makes sense to kick it out just for being a troublemaker...
How did that keypress "sync" with update to 6.7, I have no idea