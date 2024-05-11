I have learned about UI atrocities in 6.7 not via menus, but with the whole UI going bust on Windows 10. There was no address bar, menu bar, title bar, tab bar, notification/bottom bar, basic system icons... NOTHING. I managed to reenable most components, but they still seem not right. Let's see below - without explicit menu bar there is no Vivaldi icon, no system icons like for closing or minimizing as well...

Enabling menu brings the V icon, but all the other are still nowhere to be seen.



I survived for several weeks with this, but how much longer... What the heck is going on??? \Jackie Chan meme\