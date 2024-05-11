Order of items in bookmarks bar
I've started to use the bookmarks bar and when I add items, I don't seem to be able to change the order of items in the bar. Also the order seems to be unconnected with the order of those same items in the bookmarks bar folder (which is named BookmarksBar). I've attached a screen clip showing the disconnect. Anyone know what I'm missing here? Thanks
@paulvg Right-click, Sort, Manually.
Please read the documentation:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/bookmarks-speed-dial/bookmarks/
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/bookmarks-speed-dial/bookmarks-bar/
Also,
Folders are before individual bks and can be arranged separated.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/96086/bookmark-sorting
@Pathduck - THANKS!