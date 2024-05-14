@janrif

"Add TripleColors to your Opera Panels or Add TripleColors to Netscape / Mozilla sidebars"

Ah the Good Old Days

I know where css files need to live in Vivaldi but, let's say, I want to add color to the Vivaldi Calendar, would those modifications live in the same place and how I identify them as calendar colors vs label colors (aqctually two questions). TIA

Yes, the same folder.

How you organize things there is up to you.

I like to break mods that belong together and modify the same UI into their own files.

Then I keep a generic custom.css for smaller changes like hiding buttons etc.

I always add comments to CSS code - especially if you borrow other people's code it's very important to have a way to know where you got it (author/forum url).

These are the ones I currently use:

https://pathduck.github.io/vivaldi/mods/CSS/