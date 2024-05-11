Translation Could Be Better
I just got introduced to Vivaldi and I can say that it is the best browser I have used so far. It's a really good browser that cares about the user. I was using Safari before and switched to Vivaldi but you only have one feature that I don't like, translation. I am Turkish, when I click on a Turkish text and select the translate option, it should be able to be translated directly into Turkish and there should be a direct paste feature in the translation writing area. If you've used Safari you'll know what I mean. If the Translate from English to Turkish option is previously turned on in the translation section of Vivaldi, it does not detect the language and translate it, and I have to change the languages in the translation field. This makes me waste time. If you add this feature you will be unbeatable. I really love you guys and please add this feature.
mib2berlin
@jarown
Hi and welcome to the forum.
It already does for me, the Vivaldi translator needs a few words to detect the language.
Cheers, mib
You don't quite understand me. When I want to translate English to Turkish, it is automatically detected. Yes, when I continue like this and want to translate a Turkish word into English, it remains Turkish>Turkish and I have to set it manually. Safari does this automatically for me and there is an option to paste the translation directly into the writing area.