I just got introduced to Vivaldi and I can say that it is the best browser I have used so far. It's a really good browser that cares about the user. I was using Safari before and switched to Vivaldi but you only have one feature that I don't like, translation. I am Turkish, when I click on a Turkish text and select the translate option, it should be able to be translated directly into Turkish and there should be a direct paste feature in the translation writing area. If you've used Safari you'll know what I mean. If the Translate from English to Turkish option is previously turned on in the translation section of Vivaldi, it does not detect the language and translate it, and I have to change the languages ​​in the translation field. This makes me waste time. If you add this feature you will be unbeatable. I really love you guys and please add this feature.