Currently, if user wants to use multiple labels, it goes like this:

Context Menu > Label > Select Label > Label is Created > Dialog closes > Repeat from Context Menu.

I think it should be: Context Menu > Label > Select Label Checkbox > Label is Created > Select Another Label(s) Checkbox > ESC out of dialog when all selections are made.

Can this be accomplished via css modifications? I can't get the developers attention to do this but it would sure make my Vivaldi life easier. Can I impose on someone's talent here to create this? I wish I could do it but.....not in this lifetime. TIA