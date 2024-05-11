Adding check boxes to mail label dropdown menu
-
Currently, if user wants to use multiple labels, it goes like this:
Context Menu > Label > Select Label > Label is Created > Dialog closes > Repeat from Context Menu.
I think it should be: Context Menu > Label > Select Label Checkbox > Label is Created > Select Another Label(s) Checkbox > ESC out of dialog when all selections are made.
Can this be accomplished via css modifications? I can't get the developers attention to do this but it would sure make my Vivaldi life easier. Can I impose on someone's talent here to create this? I wish I could do it but.....not in this lifetime. TIA
-
@janrif CSS can only change the appearance (with some exceptions) but can't add new functions. What you need would require JS (javascript) but I fear could be very complicated, with high chances to be broken during updates.