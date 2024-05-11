Bütün geçmişim yok oldu
-
dün girdiğim linke bakmak istedim sonrasında bugün hariç hiçbir geçmişimin durmadığını farkettim kendi kendine onlarca aylık geçmişim yok oldu. Bunun geri gelmesi gerekiyor yoksa farklı tarayıcıya geçeceğim böyle bir rezillik olmaz.
-
-
This post is deleted!
-
@Zalex108 I couldn't understand the instructions, so I can't follow them. Can you write them in more detail and in English?
-
Ok,
- 1 On the capture, what period of time appears?
- 2 Backup your whole Profile, or History File, link above.
- 3 On V settings, go to History, select 6 Months or another, whatever different at your choosen default one
- 4 Restart
- 5 Revert the History period to the preferred one
-
-
View Period
-
Save Period
-
-
-
It was a bug related to that.
Those steps, restored the History View.
Check here too.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94887/vivaldi-deleted-all-history
-
@Zalex108 Interestingly, it seems to have been fixed. I couldn't figure out what caused this error, but I'm happy it was fixed. I'm grateful for your help. I hope you have a nice day.