Tabs won't stay closed
I close all open tabs, exit Vivaldi and then open Vivaldi and all of the tabs are still open. How do I completely close tabs until I open them again.
Thanks for your response. Neither of the links solved the problem but I was able to get a clue from them to solve the problem.
Somehow I had set the Startup to Startup with Last Session. Changing it to Homepage fixed the problem.
