Text not rendering Android 14
Text on websites is not rendering with Android 14 Motorola moto g power 5G - 2024.
Refreshing sometimes works, most times not. Let it set for 10 mins on a page. Text might render, most times not.
Sometimes text will be garbled.
Vivaldi is not usable at all. Posting this via Firefox.
mib2berlin
@SinOjos
Hi, this happen only on Motorola devices if I remember correctly.
Some user report a chrome flag to "Fix" this but I cant remember which one.
I hope some other user steps by to help you here.
Cheers, mib
