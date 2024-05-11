Minor update (4) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.7
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
This update includes a security fix from Chromium upstream to resolve “CVE-2024-4671: Use after free in Visuals”, an exploit for which exists in the wild.
What!?
2nd updated on the weekend
WOW, thanks
updated mine a little while ago n now i lost all my tabs and my windows won't stay sized properly after i adjust them running in linux nobara 39
A previous release fix was undone. Now only restoring windows on the initiating windows desktop. Previous version opened on the windows desktops the windows were closed on.
@Ruarí Thanks for fast update!
After this update in my laptop, Vivaldi crashes after opening the main window
@gmoises Perhaps hardware acceleration (GPU), extension or security tool blocking a library.
For a check, start without extension and hardware acceleration
Linux:
vivaldi --disable-extensions --disable-gpu
Windows:
start vivaldi --disable-extensions --disable-gpu
If that fails check if new profile starts
Linux:
vivaldi --user-data-dir="/tmp/TESTV"
Windows:
start vivaldi --user-data-dir="%TEMP%\TESTV"
If that fails: Reinstall Vivaldi with installer file from vivaldi.com
What is preventing feeds from being deleted is synchronization. Without logging into Vivaldi and activating synchronization, you can delete the feeds normally. But with active sync, this is impossible.
mib2berlin
@ThirdGenerationAI
Hi, I can delete feeds with enabled sync, just tested 2 minutes ago.
May you open a new thread about your issue, these threads are not good to follow and they get closed at some point.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin: So, something is very wrong. I tested with a clean install, with and without sync.
Do you have browsing data to sync? I have.
@thirdgenerationai: I'm responding here because I've been out of time for the last few weeks. I only got some free time today.
mib2berlin
@ThirdGenerationAI
I sync 12 Vivaldi installs, yes I have.
I test this on a Linux box but can check on Windows 11 too.
It is not good to discuss issues in the release thread, please open a new thread.
@mib2berlin: So, that must be it. My problem is happening on Windows 11.
mib2berlin
@ThirdGenerationAI
Hm, the screen cast is from Windows 11.
As many issues in Vivaldi cause by extensions this could be the reason.
The best way to test this is to block loading them with editing your Vivaldi desktop shortcut.
Add
--disable-extensionsto it.
If this not change anything I would create a new profile for testing.
