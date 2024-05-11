The difference between greyed out (non-active) commands and active commands in context menu (fun fact: in hamburger/main menu nothing is ever greyed out, even the command is not possible to use in this situation (for example cut/copy/paste)) is to little, i always found myself clicking with my mouse on non-active commands.

Before someone says: "No problem for me, i see the difference clearly":

If or if not, it is easy to see the difference might be influenced by:

screen-type (oled, glossy, matte, ...)

screen-resolution

brightness/contrast of your preferred screen-settings

perhaps fonthandling of your OS

your eyes

Solution might be:

User-settings for GUI-fonts

for all: greyed out fonts in italic

for all: lighter greyed out fonts or normal fonts in semi-bold

Dirk