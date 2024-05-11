Improve visibility for greyed out commands (in context menu)
The difference between greyed out (non-active) commands and active commands in context menu (fun fact: in hamburger/main menu nothing is ever greyed out, even the command is not possible to use in this situation (for example cut/copy/paste)) is to little, i always found myself clicking with my mouse on non-active commands.
Before someone says: "No problem for me, i see the difference clearly":
If or if not, it is easy to see the difference might be influenced by:
screen-type (oled, glossy, matte, ...)
screen-resolution
brightness/contrast of your preferred screen-settings
perhaps fonthandling of your OS
your eyes
Solution might be:
User-settings for GUI-fonts
for all: greyed out fonts in italic
for all: lighter greyed out fonts or normal fonts in semi-bold
Dirk
@heidi-hoh I support this for better config of UI to get enhanced contrast and accessibility.