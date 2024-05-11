I don't feel like doing anything.
I took five days off from work because there was an urgent matter at home and some very important work to be done. Today, I thought about sitting down to catch up on work, but I just don't feel like doing anything.
What can I do to complete the pending work of five days in two days and do it with interest?
I think you can ask AI for help with your work content.
https://gemini.google.com/
Can AI tools understand human feelings?
@blazerex
Ask your girlfriend to slap your face.
Michael Jackson said, "Then won’t you slap my face?"
Bad / Michael Jackson
Click above
@Zalex108
Slap bass? I love Graham Central Station,
@shifte said in I don't feel like doing anything.:
@Zalex108
Slap bass? I love Graham Central Station,
Just and listening
@zza Does AI understand human feelings?
@blazerex I think they can't, in current stage.
@shifte I don't have a girlfriend, and slapping is not a solution to this issue.
@blazerex Yes you are right. slapping is not the solution. its not a good manners.