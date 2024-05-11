Bookmarks Frustration Saving Multiple Open Tabs
Hello i am trying to find a way when i have eg 6 open tabs and i select them all i want to bookmark them to a specific folder in my bookmark structure.
But i get no option it dumps them in a date folder.I then have to go into that and move them again. I must be doing something wrong as this clearly cannot be the functionality it creates so much more friction to the work flow and opposite what Vivaldi allows in other areas full control.
Having to do something 2 times for a simple move seems like i must be missing something
Please help how should i do it
Hi, I don't need this often but at first I would drag the selected tabs directly in the folder I want in the bookmark panel.
Select tabs, Ctrl+B to open bookmark panel > Drag.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin I have tried that but if I select the tabs then hit ctrl b it opens bookmarks page but the tabs deselect
Oh I am sorry, I meant Ctrl+Shift+B, I set this to open the bookmark panel or it is default I cant remember, not the bookmark page.
@Zalex108 I think i must be on another version or something
Ctrl SHift B hides the boomark toolbar again selecting tabs and hitting and function key unselects my tabs.
F6 highlights the url in my Vivaldi it is doing tab if i keep hitting it !
Before you ask no i have not changed any keystrokes in my Vivaldi
Hi, sorry for the confusion, just set your own shortcut or open the panel manually before you start dragging to test this.
Settings > Keyboard > View
Cheers, mib