Hello i am trying to find a way when i have eg 6 open tabs and i select them all i want to bookmark them to a specific folder in my bookmark structure.

But i get no option it dumps them in a date folder.I then have to go into that and move them again. I must be doing something wrong as this clearly cannot be the functionality it creates so much more friction to the work flow and opposite what Vivaldi allows in other areas full control.

Having to do something 2 times for a simple move seems like i must be missing something

Please help how should i do it