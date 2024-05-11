@fernandoccandidoo The bookmarks bar doesn't really make much sense if it only contains one folder. It was originally intended - in all browsers - as quick access to most used bookmarks, until it was superseded by the speed dial at some point.

Some people also put folders into speed dial, which I don't understand. Regardless of whether you prefer the bookmarks bar or the speed dial, it should be a collection of the most frequently used bookmarks. The bar is then usually filled with bookmarks, from the left to the far right. For everything else, there is the bookmarks panel.

If - according to your screenshot - you only have the "Other Bookmarks" folder in the bar, you could also consider saving space with deactivating the bar and placing the folder in the address bar (which may work with mods).