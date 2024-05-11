Bookmarks on the right
-
fernandoccandidoo
I'm migrating from Firefox to Vivaldi and I saw that the bookmarks are the same as in Chrome and I'd like to recommend this feature for Vivaldi, in my opinion the bookmarks on the right side make the bookmarks bar much more organized when you open it to check the links and it makes it look cleaner.
(As I'm migrating now, I don't know if there's a plugin that does this, if there is you can point it out and I'm sorry)
-
@fernandoccandidoo
Hi, some considerations and possibilities:
- You can make a feature request
- Get used to the bookmark panel (The bookmark bar is a bit limited in Vivaldi)
- Ask in the modification section if you can do this with a CSS modification
In my opinion:
- It's really a matter of perspective
- At some point you have to scroll
The bar make no sense with one or a few folders
https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/185/desktop-feature-requests
https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/52/modifications
You can search for existing requests:
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=bookmark bar&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
Cheers, mib
-
@fernandoccandidoo The bookmarks bar doesn't really make much sense if it only contains one folder. It was originally intended - in all browsers - as quick access to most used bookmarks, until it was superseded by the speed dial at some point.
Some people also put folders into speed dial, which I don't understand. Regardless of whether you prefer the bookmarks bar or the speed dial, it should be a collection of the most frequently used bookmarks. The bar is then usually filled with bookmarks, from the left to the far right. For everything else, there is the bookmarks panel.
If - according to your screenshot - you only have the "Other Bookmarks" folder in the bar, you could also consider saving space with deactivating the bar and placing the folder in the address bar (which may work with mods).
-
@Dancer18
Hello, just to clarify, I use folders and a few sub folders on the speed dial so I can reach all of my bookmarks with max 2 clicks.
I hate the bookmark bar with passion, sorry @fernandoccandidoo
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin You're on your way to show me advantages that were hidden to me so far! Thank you!
-
@fernandoccandidoo
There are endless possibilities in Vivaldi to reach bookmarks.
Apart from the bookmarks bar:
Speed Dial
File menu
Ctrl+B
Bookmark panel
Quick commands (F2)
You can configure the quick command so it show bookmarks first, if you know the name or parts of the name it is really quick.
Just play a bit with all possibilities Vivaldi have, change from one software to another need sometimes to change your workflow.
But it's also great to try something different sometimes.
Cheers, mib