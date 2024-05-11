Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Share link via email is an Chrome extension which I tried to use in Vivaldi.
When I tried to install it, it hung with the loading icon spinning.
I temporarily closed other extensions and tried install and it worked.
PROBLEM SOLVED.
