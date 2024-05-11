Profiles Startup
-
problem with opening
how to make it so that at startup the profile selection menu opens, and not the profile that was last opened
--
ModEdit: Title
-
mib2berlin
@rosse69Yz
Hi, open settings, search for profile, open Manage Profiles.
Activate the Show on Startup setting.
Cheers, mib
-
oh my god, thank you very much, everything worked out
-
@mib2berlin said in Profiles Startup:
@rosse69Yz
Hi, open settings, search for profile, open Manage Profiles.
Activate the Show on Startup setting.
Cheers, mib
Hi ! I do NOT have the last setting you mentioned !?
In 'Settings | General', NOTHING relating to a startup 'Profile' appears ! This is a sham... Something pertaining to Profile startup should appear there.
Next, something in the 'Settings | Address bar' shows under 'Profile manager' : The 'Manage profiles' button shows there. Fine. This should be located in the 'Settings | General' section ! NOT there... IMHO
Clicking the said 'Manage profiles' button, a page shows listing who uses Vivaldi and a button at the bottom for 'Guest mode'. I don't see anything relating to startup profile management !
On that page I see only one user although I just created a new profile. It should display two profiles !?
Any explanation ?
Best regards,
iBenny
What's up doc ?
-
mib2berlin
@stargate
I don't write anything about Settings > General, I write use search for profile and I meant in the search field.
You should have the checkbox Show on startup:
-
yojimbo274064400
@stargate said in Profiles Startup:
⋮
On that page I see only one user although I just created a new profile. It should display two profiles !?
⋮
When creating a new profile do you see the following dialogue box::
No, then cycle through Vivaldi windows until it is seen; this issue was reported as (VB-99473) Add new profile dialog box hidden…
-
@yojimbo274064400 said in Profiles Startup:
@stargate said in Profiles Startup:
⋮
On that page I see only one user although I just created a new profile. It should display two profiles !?
⋮
When creating a new profile do you see the following dialogue box::
No, then cycle through Vivaldi windows until it is seen; this issue was reported as (VB-99473) Add new profile dialog box hidden…
When I created the new profile, I think I saw what you are showing and closed the tab thereafter so... I don't have it anymore and, in Vivaldi, there is NOWHERE that I can find in what profile I am logged in nor the list of all available profiles.
I closed Vivaldi and my taskbar Vivaldi shortcut don't work anymore. I had to r-clic over it and selected 'Vivaldi' to make it open and still... there is NOWHERE to check in which profile I am logged in.
-
@stargate
Add the missing
Accountbutton
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/edit-toolbars/#:~:text=for the action.-,Customize,-toolbars
-
This post is deleted!
-
@Zalex108 said in Profiles Startup:
@stargate
Add the missing
Accountbutton
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/edit-toolbars/#:~:text=for the action.-,Customize,-toolbars
And HOW do we add the missing Account button ? In your link, searching for 'Account' finds nothing...
-
@stargate said in Profiles Startup:
there is NOWHERE to check in which profile I am logged in.
There,
The above is for That.
If you are referring to the Toolbar/Desktop Icon, then better explain it and/or add pics about.
For that,
Since you have messed your profile, you will need to check the Shortcut details.
Also,
Fixed address:
chrome://chrome-urlsto find out the Profiles Paths and create missing shortcuts.
When creating a new profile, there's a checkmark to add a Desktop shortcut.
-
@stargate said in Profiles Startup:
@Zalex108 said in Profiles Startup:
@stargate
Add the missing
Accountbutton
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/edit-toolbars/#:~:text=for the action.-,Customize,-toolbars
And HOW do we add the missing Account button ?
Read,
It's all there for the Vivaldi Toolbars.
For Desktop, it's wrote above.
-
@Zalex108 said in Profiles Startup:
@stargate said in Profiles Startup:
1- If you are referring to the Toolbar/Desktop Icon, then better explain it and/or add pics about.
For that,
2- Since you have messed your profile, you will need to check the Shortcut details.
3- When creating a new profile, there's a checkmark to add a Desktop shortcut.
Pic here :
associated link :
3- And AFTER having created a profile, and closed the related browser window, how do we create the new desktop associated icon ?
-
It would be SO much easy as with Firefox to just add the "-p" switch after the link app target address to open a profile manager !
-
@stargate said in Profiles Startup:
It would be SO much easy as with Firefox to just add the "-p" switch after the link app target address to open a profile manager !
That worked before,
--profile-manager
At some point, stopped working.
On the chrome URLs, there's the Profile Internals
Find it
The Shortcut has to have the Profile #
And follow the MiB's steps
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/725153
-
@Zalex108 And in the switch --profile-directory="Profile 1", I guess "Profile 1" is
1- the name of the profile to call !? or
2- we have to stick with that language strictly ?
If #1 is the answer and... we don't remember the name of our profiles then... we're f.... stuck; hence the need to call a profile manager that will list our profiles.
And with your suggested approach, I get this :
And adding the 'Account' button in Vivaldi's toolbar and clicking the 'Manage profiles' in it gives this :
I see only one profile there. This leads me to conclude that my previous attempt to create a new profile failed ! Do you concur ?
I did recieve a Vivaldi mail account creation and verification code though ! What gives ?
-
@Zalex108 said in Profiles Startup:
Fixed address: chrome://chrome-urls to find out the Profiles Paths and create missing shortcuts.
When creating a new profile, there's a checkmark to add a Desktop shortcut.
Search Profile-internals
We have to use that language, it's Chromium's.
-
@Zalex108 said in Profiles Startup:
chrome://chrome-urls
profile-internals
-
Would have been shorter to say : vivaldi://profile-internals only !
So... I found there that I have only one profile, confirming my previous suspitions. Bizarre...
Many thanks Zalex108 four your support !
Best regards,
iBenny
-
@stargate said in Profiles Startup:
Would have been shorter to say : vivaldi://profile-internals only !
Now you can discover many more interesting settings.