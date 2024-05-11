@mib2berlin said in Profiles Startup:

Hi, open settings, search for profile, open Manage Profiles.

Activate the Show on Startup setting. Cheers, mib

Hi ! I do NOT have the last setting you mentioned !?

In 'Settings | General', NOTHING relating to a startup 'Profile' appears ! This is a sham... Something pertaining to Profile startup should appear there.

Next, something in the 'Settings | Address bar' shows under 'Profile manager' : The 'Manage profiles' button shows there. Fine. This should be located in the 'Settings | General' section ! NOT there... IMHO

Clicking the said 'Manage profiles' button, a page shows listing who uses Vivaldi and a button at the bottom for 'Guest mode'. I don't see anything relating to startup profile management !

On that page I see only one user although I just created a new profile. It should display two profiles !?

Any explanation ?

