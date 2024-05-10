Restore multiple windows on restart
I use one main Vivaldi window as my browser. I have PWAs for Gmail and Google Calendar in two separate Vivaldi windows. When I reopen each of those they all open on top of each other in the place where the last window was closed.
Is there a way to reopen multiple windows in their previous locations?
Thanks, Matthew
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@mhile How about workspaces: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tabs/workspaces/ ?
@stardepp I use workspaces extensively in the main Vivaldi window. Love them!
However, my mail (Gmail) and calendar (Google Calendar) are in separate PWA windows as I want to see them all at a glance.
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@mhile said in Restore multiple windows on restart:
PWA-Fenstern
What are PWA windows?
Progressive web apps. For pages that enable that option, right-click on the tab and one of the options is to install it. For example, this forum allows that usage.
mib2berlin
@mhile
Hi, do you use the Windows auto positioning like this?
Or do you do this manually?
Please add your Windows version, the screen shot is Windows 11.
EDIT: Doesn't matter, the two PWA's remember there position auto or manually after restart Windows.
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@Hadden89 Yes, I already knew it, but not this abbreviation.
@mib2berlin I'm a Win 10 user for the present. (Waiting for some of the newer AI chips and maybe ARM.)
I use Power Toys fancy zones to position those windows. They are spread across three monitors.
@mhile By spread across I mean that there is one in each of three monitors.
mib2berlin
@mhile
Hi, I cant test tomorrow on my 2 display system but I guess it make no sense on Win 11.
Very unique setup, I hope a user here can test this.
Cheers, mib