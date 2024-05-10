Vivaldi block malware download?
Hi everyone,
today I inadvertently clicked on a Phishing link, but luckily Vivaldi blocked the site because it was not safe.
This function prevented loading sites and downloading malware, right?
Chromium has an integrated system, and a Private DNS setting, V has AdBlocker.
Possibly,
Depending on what you have enabled and the warning message, it has been one or another.
Thank you very much for the reply.
IN PRIVACY I have all three functions of the active Google services active.
Sorry for the screen in Italian.
Yes,
Those are managed by G.
You can also check at
chrome://settings, there, exists another option about that.
Thanks again, but with the settings I showed before, should I be on average safe from malware?
@Chilvalric With enabled "Protection against Malware" in Settings → Privacy → Google Services you are safe. And always have your Linux updated. And use your brain from where you download files.
@DoctorG said in Vivaldi block malware download?:
Thank you very much again, unfortunately, while I was reporting an email for Phishing, I clicked on the relevant link and wondered if malware or possible tracking was blocked with the Vivaldi block.
From next time I'll delete them without doing anything else...