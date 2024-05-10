I'm constantly getting logged out from all my account
TheHolloway
every time i shutdown the pc or every 1-2 hour even with vivaldi being open I have to re log to almost half of my accounts
Doesn't matter it's YouTube, IG, Amazon, Facebook
Sometimes i even lose some tabs when i reopen the brower
Hi,
Check your:
- Cookies settings
- Exit Settings
- Extensions
- cCleaner or similar Apps
Also,
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
TheHolloway
@Zalex108 Actually I switched up from GX Opera to Vivaldi and it's only been 2 days
Only got 2 extension (IDM, Shazam)
No cleaning apps or anti viruses
Cookie setting fully allowed even Third-party Cookies
Exit Settings and other setting are on default except appearance
Bro i even had to log in again to reply this...
This is not the default behavior,
Follow the next steps, skip those already done.
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
- Disable
CSS / JS Mods