Dropdown menu displaying all tabs in a workspace
Today I was busy working constructing an email when I needed to consult ChatGPT. Somehow I was able to find a arrow pointing down by the V in the upper left hand corner. It showed all the tabs I had open in that workspace and even allowed me to close tabs in that workspace that I no longer needed. It was a tremendous help. This evening however I cannot seem to find this dropdown. It's possible that I did an update today so that may have something to do with it. Can someone please tell me how to enable that option once again. It was the best thing about Valvaldi over Chrome. Thanks!
mib2berlin
@oriondon
Hi, I can only guessing, the windows panel:
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Once again you have been so helpful. Thank you. That was it but for some reason it was up at the top like yours. I enabled it but it's halfway down the toolbar and I don't seem to be able to drag it to the top.
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@oriondon Press CTRL and simultaneously drag the symbol to the desired position with the mouse.