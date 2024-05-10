When a feed contains a video, it plays directly in the feeds window.

Unfortunately, there are black bars on the left and right side of the playing video. This is true no matter the ratio of the height/width of the window. You can reproduce it immediately if you view any video in the feeds, and resize the Vivaldi window to any ratio. The black bars are not part of the video; if you right-click in that area you do not (e.g.) get the YT right-click video menu, but the Vivaldi menu (with entries like "View Raw Message" etc.).

Is there something I can do, maybe a small CSS customization, or is there a setting I didn't find yet, that removes those black bars and allows to fill the video to fill the feeds view as best as it can?