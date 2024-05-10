Input Popup Error
[HELP] Input popup when search result open in new tab, to specific , in Chinese environment.
I'm a user from China and we do have local input method like Sougou or Palm etc, and also I'm using vimium-c, there is a issue:
Some website would active a new tab when searching, that's ok, but the new tab would popup a input box when scrolling by pressing "D" , per se, if back to previous tab it shows the searching text filed still in active with input method, have to press "ESC" to inactive it so vimium C could function well in new tab.
This issue won't happen in Chrome, also wont' happen when no input method active.
Any clue or solution?
I hope the pics below could help you guys understanding the issue, since I'm not English native.
--
@Zalex108
Oh, I run version 6.7.3329.26 on Win 10 22H2, this issue persist since I switch to vivaldi from Chrome, about 2 months ago.
Had tried clean cache & data, no helping, as well as fully uninstall & reinstall; extensions I use are Vimium C, AdGuard and MinerBlock.
Not all extensions works the same way on Chr and V.
Since this seems related to that Extension, report it to the Extension's Developer.
You can anyway, open a V Bug report for the acknowledge of both sides.