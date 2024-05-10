[HELP] Input popup when search result open in new tab, to specific , in Chinese environment.

I'm a user from China and we do have local input method like Sougou or Palm etc, and also I'm using vimium-c, there is a issue:

Some website would active a new tab when searching, that's ok, but the new tab would popup a input box when scrolling by pressing "D" , per se, if back to previous tab it shows the searching text filed still in active with input method, have to press "ESC" to inactive it so vimium C could function well in new tab.

This issue won't happen in Chrome, also wont' happen when no input method active.

Any clue or solution?

I hope the pics below could help you guys understanding the issue, since I'm not English native.



