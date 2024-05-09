Problems with print dialog in Vivaldi
-
With the last major update (I'm on 6.7.3329.24 (Stable channel) (64-bit), on Windows 10 Version 22H2), I have had problems printing.
For example, if I'm in my Zen cart shop and I click on the invoice button to print an order invoice, a new tab pops up with the invoice, all good. But, pressing Ctrl-P to print, nothing happens, or nothing appears to happen (selecting Print from the menu also doesn't appear to do anything). From this new tab I also can't Alt-tab to the previous tab, I have to manually click another tab. Then I can Alt-tab back to the invoice tab and the print dialog is magically there and works.
It's as if the print dialog/preview page is being created but not shown, and then it is holding the focus so you can't do anything else like Alt-tab etc.
-
mib2berlin
@ledsales
Hi, can you follow an existing thread, please?
Some user report missing print dialogue on some pages:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/97663/i-cannot-print-gmail-from-vivaldi
Cheers, mib
-
mib2berlin
@ledsales
I checked this and if I switch back to the main tab and back to the "print" page, the dialogue open.
-
@mib2berlin Yes, I stated that, is definitely a bug. Will follow that other thread, thanks.