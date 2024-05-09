CPU usage at 80-100%
-
FSXLiveries
Hi there ,
For last few days I have a problem with high CPU usage generated by the browser.
First i had two windows opened with +/- 150 tabs.
Steps I did:
- Hibernate all tabs
- Close all tabs
- Turn off all extensions installed.
I also restarted browser after each of those steps but nothing has changed.
Below screenshots from Task managers in both, Vivaldi and Win11.
-
Hi,
Check this
--
Also,
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
-
mib2berlin
@FSXLiveries
Hi, some user report this while using the Vivaldi mail client and/or feeds but I can remember 80%.
I could reproduce this once with adding one single feed, after removing and added again all was fine.
If you use mail disable Mail, Calendar & Feeds for a test.
Cheers, mib
-
Hey @Zalex108
Unfortunately turning off Mail/Feed didn't help.
-
On the linked posts, appears many more steps to try.
-
@Zalex108 yeap, I will try them tomorrow when having more time to dig through.
-
It seems that simple system reboot cleaned this issue. Running Vivaldi for few hours already, with ~150 tabs and CPU is at 8-11% usage only.