@barbudo2005

Sure, it's unnecessary to a large extend, but with all the other context menu actions, rename is clearly missing.

For me this would be useful, as sometimes when downloading stupidly named files, I want to rename them.

This would be best done in the downloads panels, as I still remember the order of files and / or have my working memory primed to do that.

Doing that in file manager adds additional mental strain + additional clicks.

Additionally, it would be ideal if Vivaldi could handle renaming of the file while it is being downloaded.