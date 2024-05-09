Rename Downloaded File
-
RadekPilich
Add "rename file" function to the context menu of the downloads panel to be able to rename downloaded files directly from Vivaldi without having to leave to file manager.
-
barbudo2005
And when you want to run the file later, where do you go?
In Chrome:
-
RadekPilich
Sure, it's unnecessary to a large extend, but with all the other context menu actions, rename is clearly missing.
For me this would be useful, as sometimes when downloading stupidly named files, I want to rename them.
This would be best done in the downloads panels, as I still remember the order of files and / or have my working memory primed to do that.
Doing that in file manager adds additional mental strain + additional clicks.
Additionally, it would be ideal if Vivaldi could handle renaming of the file while it is being downloaded.
-
@RadekPilich Why not? If you need it.
In the vast majority of cases I use the "Save as..." option, and in the window that opens anyway, I can rename the file very easily.
-
barbudo2005
Vivaldi users of the world, unite around this slogan and let's free ourselves: "Why not? If you need it"
Where there is a need, there a right is born!!!!