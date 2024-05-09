Change folders icons on bookmarks bar (custom by uself)...it will be pefrect grouping instead of boring folders

for example istead of folder which grey and called "Images" (where will be google images, pinterest, yandex images, other wallpapers sites) u just see icon of picture (and u dont need to write - what it is for pictures...text size+ boring icon=loss of space)

but also add feature to not change. may be some of people like simple folder, it can be usefull too