Customizeble folders icons on bookmarks bar
-
Change folders icons on bookmarks bar (custom by uself)...it will be pefrect grouping instead of boring folders
for example istead of folder which grey and called "Images" (where will be google images, pinterest, yandex images, other wallpapers sites) u just see icon of picture (and u dont need to write - what it is for pictures...text size+ boring icon=loss of space)
but also add feature to not change. may be some of people like simple folder, it can be usefull too
-
@fromwater Edit the folder and rename it with a suitable emoji.
-
@Pesala hmm ty for advice usefull) but still it would be better for save space on bookmars bar to have only 1 icon
-
@fromwater Then you would not know whether it was a bookmark or a folder.
The feature request already exists. Please vote for Allow Custom Folder Icons for Bookmarks.
There are also CSS solutions in that thread.
-