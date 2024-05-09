Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Nie da się przełączać kart za pomocą ctrl+tab gdy aktywne są narzędzia deweloperskie.
Czy można to jakoś łatwo zmienić by skrót ctrl+tab działał standardowo przy otwartych narzędziach deweloperskich - tak jak to jest w FF i Chrome?
