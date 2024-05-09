Issue: You can not see "Display Trash" list when using vertical tabs
-
Follow step by step to reproduce the issue.
Use KDE Plasma 6 Wayland and Vivaldi version 6.7.3329.26 (stable) as X11 or Wayland client.
- Vivaldi setting -> Tabs -> Tar Bar Position -> Change "Top" to "Left".
- "TAB DISPLAY" setting -> Enable "Display Trash Can" .
- "Appearance" -> "MENU" -> Enable "Compact Layout"
- Restart Vivaldi with maximum window.
- Click on a icon of "trash" at the bottom of the tar bar.
- You can not see the list of "Display Trash Can"
Where is the list of "Display Trash Can" after clicking on the icon of "trash"?
-
If I disable "Compact Layout", the issue is fixed. But the Vivaldi menu looks ugly without “Compact Layout”.