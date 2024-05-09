Menu's of favorites bar is ugly and slow
marcvanbreemen
I'm using the default theme.
The menu's don't look very good and are slow. Eg. the submenus take too long to open.
Those in Edge and Firefox look much better.
Hi,
Read here:
Guide | V 6.7 | New Menus / Buttons
About the speed,
Check after the above changes.
marcunidis
@Zalex108
Thanks for the link.
Unfortunately the compact mode doesn't make it better.
I would really hope that Vivaldi can customize that and don't rely on Chromium.
@marcunidis said in Menu's of favorites bar is ugly and slow:
Unfortunately the compact mode doesn't make it better.
What do you mean?
Size
Speed
?